Is the Catholic Church really going to investigate cases of sexual abuse?

Since last week the Swiss Catholic Church has been pilloried. On September 12 the first results of a study into sexual abuse in the Church conducted by historians at the University of Zurich shook the institutions of Swiss Catholicism.

This content was published on September 21, 2023 - 10:00

Claire Micallef

In response, the Swiss Bishops' Conference, the highest authority of the Roman Catholic Church in the country, has announced its intention to clean up its act. Researchers at the University of Zurich's department of history regret that the clergy hesitated for so long before allowing historians to work independently in their archives. And in line with this, suspicions and even actual cases of sexual abuse cover-ups and obstruction of investigations have been reported at the highest level of the Swiss Catholic Church. Some bishops are involved.

