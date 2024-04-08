Israel’s Netanyahu says ‘There is a date’ for Rafah invasion

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that a date has been set for an Israeli invasion of Rafah, Gaza’s last refuge for displaced Palestinians, without disclosing that date as a new round of ceasefire talks take place in Cairo.

“Today I received a detailed report on the talks in Cairo, we are constantly working to achieve our goals, first and foremost the release of all our hostages and achieving a complete victory over Hamas,” Netanyahu said.

“This victory requires entry into Rafah and the elimination of the terrorist battalions there. It will happen – there is a date.”