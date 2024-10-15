Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Israel asks its defence sector to help foil drone attacks

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s government has turned to industry to bolster the military’s ability to intercept aerial drones launched by Iran or the Lebanese Hezbollah militia.

The Defence Ministry said on Tuesday it had launched a competition among eight large and small companies.

“After analysing the trial results, the Defence Ministry will select several technologies to enter an accelerated development and production process. This aims to deploy new operational capabilities within months,” it said.

In addition to missiles, Iran, Hezbollah and others have used drones in attacks on Israel.

On Sunday, Hezbollah said it had attacked the Israeli military’s Golani Brigade in Binyamina in northern Israel with a “swarm of drones”. It said some of the drones, which included models it had not used before, had eluded Israeli air defence radar.

Israel’s military said four of its soldiers had been killed and seven severely injured.

“The UAV threat is a multi-arena threat originating from Iran, which supplies UAVs to Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq, and even launches them itself,” said Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

“We must concentrate the national effort … to produce operational solutions quickly.”

The ministry’s director general, Eyal Zamir, said it had already invested hundreds of millions of shekels in such capabilities.

Those participating include Israel’s top defence firms, Elbit Systems, Rafael, and Israel Aerospace Industries.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
74 Likes
59 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
215 Likes
154 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR