Israel buoyant after Hamas leader assassinated in Iran

3 minutes

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s government has said little on the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, but the news of his death was welcomed by Israelis who saw it as a major achievement in the war against the Palestinian Islamist group.

“Ismail Haniyeh eliminated in Tehran,” read an identical banner stamped on the near-nonstop news coverage by the country’s four leading television channels Wednesday morning.

Commentators and experts mulled over the capabilities needed to carry out such an assassination while also speculating how it might impact the war in Gaza and the chances of reaching a hostage release deal.

In much of Israel there was a mood of satisfaction, a day after Israel’s military said it killed one of the most senior leaders of Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Beirut in retaliation for a deadly attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

“This is an amazing achievement of intelligence linked to operations, that lead to the result,” Amos Gilad, a former senior defense official, said on Channel 12. “Regarding the performance we can say it was impressive, whoever carried it out.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not commented on Haniyeh’s killing, neither has his defense minister. The government’s press office posted an image of Haniyeh on Facebook with the word “eliminated” pasted on his forehead.

A couple of junior ministers not part of the inner circle of security officials making strategic decisions took to social media to celebrate the operation, which Israel has not officially claimed.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli posted on X a video of Haniyeh attending an event in which the crowd chanted “Death to Israel.” Chikli wrote: “Careful what you wish for.”

STALLED TALKS

The assassination came amid faltering negotiations over a Gaza ceasefire proposal that includes the release of Israeli hostages held captive since Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel that sparked the war.

Egypt and Qatar, which have been mediating talks, both said the killing may complicate ceasefire efforts.

Iran and Hamas have both threatened retribution, but for many, the blow to Israel’s sworn enemies was welcomed as a potential boost to the chances of ending the war.

“I think it’s good news, both the assassination of Haniyeh and the assassination of the number two of Hezbollah yesterday. It’s good news for Israel, for the world. Hopefully it will also contribute to the end of the war and to the release of the hostages.” said Eitan Gurel, 72, in Tel Aviv.

Pictures of people distributing sweets were shared on social media and in one Jerusalem supermarket, a table of biscuits and sweets were laid out for shoppers to take, under a sign reading “The people of Israel live”.

The forum of families of Israeli hostages put out a statement that supported the recent “important targeted eliminations” along with military achievements from the past 10 months in Gaza.

“But Israel must remember that it is not possible to achieve victory without using those achievements to return home all the hostages,” it said.

Shay Dickmann, whose cousin Carmel Gat is one of 115 hostages being held in Gaza, said only a deal could bring them all home.

“I don’t know how this news affects the deal, but I wish, I really wish for all the forces around the world to gather in order to bring our people back home. I hope our politicians will know to (turn) this news into the release of the hostages.”