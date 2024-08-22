Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Israel denies it’s considering accepting international force on Egypt-Gaza border

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday denied reports suggesting Israel is considering agreeing to the deployment of an international force along a narrow border strip between Gaza and Egypt known as the Philadelphi Corridor.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu insists on the principle that Israel will control the Philadelphi Corridor to prevent the rearmament of Hamas, which would allow them to repeat the atrocities of Oct. 7,” his office said in a statement.

