Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Israel gives the US its demands for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Israel gave the United States a document last week with its conditions for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Lebanon, Axios reported on Sunday, citing two U.S. officials and two Israeli officials.

Israel has demanded its IDF forces be allowed to engage in “active enforcement” to make sure Hezbollah doesn’t rearm and rebuild its military infrastructure close to the border, Axios reported, citing an Israeli official.

Israel also demanded its air force have freedom of operation in Lebanese air space, the report added.

A U.S. official told Axios it was highly unlikely that Lebanon and the international community would agree to Israel’s conditions.

The White House could not be immediately reached outside regular business hours. The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

White House special nvoy Amos Hochstein is visiting Beirut on Monday to discuss a diplomatic solution to the conflict, the report added.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
232 Likes
159 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR