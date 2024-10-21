Israel hits projectile launcher in response to attack from Lebanon

1 minute

CAIRO (Reuters) – Israel’s military spokesman said on Monday that Israeli forces had struck a launcher responsible for firing a projectile from Lebanon that landed in central Israel without activating air sirens.

While Hezbollah did not directly comment on the incident, statements released from the group throughout the day indicated that they had launched at least 30 strikes targeting Israeli military positions in northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights.