Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Israel hits projectile launcher in response to attack from Lebanon

This content was published on
1 minute

CAIRO (Reuters) – Israel’s military spokesman said on Monday that Israeli forces had struck a launcher responsible for firing a projectile from Lebanon that landed in central Israel without activating air sirens.

While Hezbollah did not directly comment on the incident, statements released from the group throughout the day indicated that they had launched at least 30 strikes targeting Israeli military positions in northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
16 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
233 Likes
161 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR