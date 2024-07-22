Israel issues evacuation orders in south Gaza, kills dozens of Palestinians

By Nidal al-Mughrabi, Ari Rabinovitch and Hatem Khaled

CAIRO/JERUSALEM/GAZA (Reuters) -Israeli tank shelling and airstrikes killed at least 37 Palestinians near Khan Younis, Gaza medics said on Monday, after Israel issued new orders to evacuate some neighbourhoods following what it said were renewed attacks from those areas.

The Palestinians were killed by tank salvoes in the town of Bani Suhaila and other towns just east of the southern city of Khan Younis, with the area also bombarded by air, they said.

The Gaza health ministry said the dead included several women and children and that dozens of other people had been injured by Israeli fire. The Gaza ministry does not distinguish between militants and civilians in its death tallies.

Around 400,000 people are living in the targeted areas and that dozens of families have begun to leave their houses, Palestinian officials said, adding they were not given time to leave before the Israeli strikes began.

Some families fled on donkey carts, others on foot, carrying mattresses and other belongings.

At Nasser Hospital some people stood outside the morgue to bid farewell to dead relatives before burials.

“We are tired, we are tired in Gaza, every day our children are martyred, every day, every moment. This is the blood of our children, it has not yet dried…,” said Ahmed Sammour, who lost several relatives in the Israeli bombing of eastern Khan Younis.

“No one told us to evacuate. They brought four floors crashing down on civilians… and the bodies they could reach, they brought to the refrigerator (morgue),” Sammour added.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the strikes east of Khan Younis.

EVACUATION ORDERS

Earlier, an Israeli military statement said the new evacuation orders were given due to renewed Palestinian militant attacks, including rockets launched from the targeted areas in eastern Khan Younis. The orders did not include health institutions, Palestinians said.

The military said it was adjusting the boundaries of a humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi – to the west of Khan Younis – to keep the civilian population away from areas of combat with Hamas-led Palestinian militants.

The Palestinians, the United Nations and international relief agencies have said there is no safe place left in Gaza. Earlier in July, dozens of Palestinians were killed in separate Israeli attacks in the humanitarian-designated Al-Mawasi area.

Israel said those attacks were aimed at armed militants, including some top Hamas military commanders. Palestinian officials called those allegations false and said they were used to justify the attacks.

Later on Monday, health officials at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis urged residents to donate blood because of the large number of casualties being rushed into the medical centre.

“A family, including children, were all torn to pieces while they were sleeping,” said a man who arrived at the hospital in an ambulance bearing the bodies.

Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas after militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in a cross-border assault on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Israeli tallies.

The death toll among Palestinians in Israel’s retaliatory offensive since then had reached at least 39,006 as of Monday, Gaza health authorities said.

A ceasefire effort led by Qatar and Egypt and backed by the United States has so far fallen short because of disagreements over terms between the combatants, who blame each other for the impasse.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Cairo and Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem and Hatem Khaled in Gaza; editing by Christian Schmollinger, Sharon Singleton, Mark Heinrich and Gareth Jones)