Israel military is checking possibility it killed Hamas leader Sinwar

By Elwely Elwelly, Maya Gebeily and AbdelHadi Ramahi

DUBAI/BEIRUT (Reuters) -The Israeli military said on Thursday that it is investigating the possibility that it has killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, one of the masterminds of the devastating Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war.

At this stage, his identity cannot be confirmed, said the military.

Israel has killed several commanders of Hamas in Gaza as well as senior figures of Hezbollah in Lebanon, including its veteran leader Hassan Nasrallah, dealing heavy blows to its arch-foes.

Hamas has not commented on the fate of Sinwar, who was recently elevated to paramount leader of the Palestinian militant group.

If his death is confirmed it will dial up tensions in the Middle East where fears of a wider Middle East conflict have grown as Israel plans its response to the Oct. 1 missile attack carried out by Iran after Israeli airstrikes on Iranian-allied militants.

The commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned Israel earlier on Thursday against attacking the Islamic Republic.

“We tell you (Israel) that if you commit any aggression against any point we will painfully attack the same point of yours,” Hossein Salami said in a televised speech, adding that Iran can penetrate Israel’s defences.

There has been speculation that Israel could strike Iran’s nuclear facilities, as it has long threatened to do and other options include attacks on its vital oil sites.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, on a Middle East tour, met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, with Sisi reiterating Egypt’s call to avoid an expansion of the conflict, the Egyptian presidency said.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam and Timour Azhar in Beirut, Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Cairo and Lena Masri, Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Stephen Coates, Philippa Fletcher, Sharon Singleton and Ros Russell)

