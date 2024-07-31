Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Israel not seeking war escalation, but prepared for all scenarios, defense minister says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel is not seeking to escalate war, but is prepared to handle all scenarios, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday.

Gallant’s comments made during a visit to a missile defense battery were reported by Israeli media outlets and confirmed by his spokesperson. The media reports said he was referring specifically to war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement.

