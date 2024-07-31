Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Israel not seeking war escalation, but preparing for all scenarios, defence minister says

This content was published on
1 minute

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel is not seeking to escalate war, but is preparing to handle all scenarios, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday while praising forces who carried out an attack on a Hezbollah commander in Beirut overnight.

During his visit, Gallant spoke with air defence officers regarding Israel’s killing of the top commander in Iran-backed Hezbollah, who Israel says was responsible for a rocket attack on Saturday that killed 12 children and teenagers in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

“The performance (last) night in Beirut was focused, high quality and contained,” Gallant said, according to a statement from his office.

“We don’t want war, but we are preparing for all possibilities, and that means you must be prepared as needed, and we will do our job at all the levels above you,” he said.

(Reporting by Ari RabinovitchEditing by Peter Graff)

