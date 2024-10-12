Israel orders evacuation of more southern Lebanese towns

reuters_tickers

3 minutes

By Amina Ismail and Ahmed Tolba

BEIRUT/CAIRO (Reuters) -Israel ordered more evacuations and targeted a new location in northern Lebanon on Saturday, as a third U.N. peacekeeper was wounded in Israel’s escalating conflict with Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

At least five people were killed and 15 wounded in Israeli strikes across three different areas in Lebanon, a security source and a civil defence source told Reuters. One of the targeted locations was in the town of Deir Billa in northern Lebanon, which had not been struck before.

The Israeli military later said in a statement that Hezbollah had fired nearly 320 projectiles from Lebanon into Israel on Saturday, without giving further details.

Also on Saturday, Israel’s military ordered residents of 23 southern Lebanese villages to evacuate to areas north of the Awali River, which flows from the western Bekaa Valley into the Mediterranean.

The order, communicated via a military statement, mentioned villages in southern Lebanon that have been recent targets of Israeli attacks, many of which are already almost empty.

The Israeli military said evacuations were necessary for the safety of residents due to increased Hezbollah activities, claiming the group is using sites to conceal weapons and launch attacks on Israel.

Hezbollah denies concealing weapons among civilians.

SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE

Another member of UNIFIL, the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, was struck by gunfire on Friday, the organisation said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the man was stable after undergoing surgery to remove the bullet.

The statement also said UNIFIL’s position in the southern Lebanese town of Ramyah sustained significant damage due to explosions following nearby shelling, but did not specify who was responsible for either attack.

Two U.N. peacekeepers were wounded by an Israeli strike near their watchtower in south Lebanon on Friday, drawing condemnations from the global body and various countries.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which erupted a year ago when the Iranian-backed group began launching rockets at northern Israel in support of Hamas at the start of the Gaza war, has escalated over the past month.

Intensified Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley and the southern suburbs of Beirut have forced approximately 1.2 million people from their homes since Sept. 23, according to the Lebanese government.

As of Friday the death toll had reached 2,255 since the beginning of hostilities, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Saturday that more Lebanese have now been displaced than during the last major war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006, when around 1 million fled their homes.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, Adam Makary and Hatem Maher in Cairo; Writing by Amina Ismail and Adam Makary; Editing by Peter Graff and David Holmes)