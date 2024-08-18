Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Israel says investigation underway in Palestinian prisoner abuse case

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel is conducting a “robust investigation” of suspects accused of sexually abusing a Palestinian prisoner and is committed to upholding international legal standards regarding the treatment of detainees, the foreign affairs ministry said on Sunday.

The U.N. special rapporteur on torture on Friday condemned what she called a “particularly gruesome” case of the alleged sexual abuse of a Palestinian prisoner by Israeli soldiers and said the perpetrators must be held accountable.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military said prosecutors have requested that soldiers accused of abusing a Palestinian detainee be placed under house arrest with their detention extended to next Thursday.

Israeli media reports said the soldiers have been accused of sexually abusing a member of an elite Hamas unit at the Sde Teiman detention facility in the Negev desert in southern Israel.

“Israel remains steadfast in its commitment to the rule of law and the humane treatment of all detainees with all allegations of violence of any sort being methodically investigated by Israeli authorities,” the ministry said.

The United Nations says it has received multiple reports of alleged torture against Palestinians detained since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants stormed Israel in a shock assault that killed some 1,200 people.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
57 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
27 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR