Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Israel says it bombed Hezbollah arms depots in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley

This content was published on
2 minutes

JERUSALEM/BEIRUT (Reuters) – The Israeli military said on Wednesday that it bombed Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley overnight, its latest strike on arms depots in a major stronghold of the powerful Iranian-backed militia.

The air attack came hours after Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that “attacking munitions warehouses in Lebanon is preparation for anything that might happen”.

Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been locked in hostilities for the last 10 months in parallel with the Gaza war, which has spread to several other fronts and prompted fears of an all-out Middle East conflict.

While most of the exchanges of fire have played out along Lebanon’s volatile southern border with Israel, some Israeli strikes have occurred deeper into Lebanon, including the Beqaa.

There was no immediate confirmation from security sources in Lebanon that weapons depots were targeted on Tuesday. The sources said the strike was in a residential area near the eastern city of Baalbek in the Bekaa Valley, an area populated mainly by Shi’ite Muslims from whom Hezbollah draws its support.

The airstrikes left at least two people dead and 19 injured, according to the security sources, but it was not immediately clear if those killed were civilians or fighters.

Israel has regularly bombed Hezbollah fighters and rocket launch sites in south Lebanon. Some 622 people in Lebanon have been killed since the start of the clashes last October, including 416 Hezbollah combatants and 132 civilians, according to a Reuters toll.

Targeting arms depots has picked up more recently.

On Saturday, the Israeli military said it targeted a weapons depot used by Hezbollah militants in an airstrike. Lebanon’s state news agency said at least 10 Syrian nationals, including two children, were killed in this incident.

Another airstrike late on Monday hit a Hezbollah weapons depot in the Beqaa region, which borders Syria.

In July, Israel bombed another depot storing ammunition belonging to Hezbollah in the town of Adloun in south Lebanon, three security sources told Reuters.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
43 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
60 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR