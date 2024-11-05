Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Israel says it intercepted drones from east, Iraq-based group claims responsibility

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) -The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it intercepted a drone that entered Israeli territory from the east after sirens sounded in the Arava area, a valley that stretches from the Dead Sea to the Gulf of Eilat.

Another drone that approached Israel from the east was also intercepted before crossing to Israeli territory, the military said. It said no injuries were reported.

Sirens earlier sounded in the Red Sea port city of Eilat.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq said in a statement that it targeted a “vital target” in Eilat with drones.

The Iraqi pro-Iran group has been launching attacks on Israel since the start of Israel’s war in Gaza.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Jaidaa Taha; Editing by Leslie Adler and Deepa Babington)

