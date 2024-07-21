Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Israel says it intercepts missile fired from Yemen, Houthis say they targeted Eilat

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

JERUSALEM/CAIRO (Reuters) – Israel said its air defences intercepted a surface-to-surface missile launched from Yemen on Sunday and Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it had fired several missiles at the Israeli Red Sea city of Eilat.

The attack prolonged an escalation of violence between Israel and the Houthis that began on Friday when the Yemeni group launched a drone that hit the centre of Tel Aviv, killing one man and wounding four others.

Israeli warplanes carried out an air raid near Yemen’s Hodeidah port in response on Saturday, hitting what Israel said were Houthi military targets. Six people were killed and 80 others injured in the attack, medical sources in Yemen told Reuters on Sunday, saying that they were all civilians.

Images from the scene showed a fiery blaze and dense smoke rising from the site of the strike.

The Israeli military said its Arrow 3 missile defence system had shot down the projectile launched from Yemen on Sunday before it crossed into Israeli territory.

Before the interception, air raid sirens had sounded in Eilat, sending residents running for shelter.

The exchanges are part of a spillover from the more than nine-month-old Gaza war that has drawn in regional and world powers.

Iran-aligned groups including the Houthis have fired rockets and missiles at Israel saying they are doing so in support of Palestinians and the Islamist militant group Hamas that controls Gaza. The United States and its allies back Israel and provide weapons to it.

The war began on Oct. 7 after a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel in which about 1,200 people were killed, according to Israeli authorities. Israel has since bombed and invaded Gaza killing nearly 39,000 people, according to health officials in the enclave.

The Houthis, who control much of the north of Yemen and other large population centres, have previously claimed targeting Eilat and other attacks directed at Israel, saying they are acting in retaliation for Israel’s war on Gaza.

The group has also attacked Red Sea shipping routes for months.

Hamas’ allies include Iran-backed groups such as the Houthis, Lebanese Hezbollah and Iraqi paramilitaries.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
42 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR