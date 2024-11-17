Israel sends draft orders to more ultra-Orthodox

By Emily Rose

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Israeli military issued call-up notices to more members of the ultra-Orthodox community on Sunday to bolster its forces as it fights on its southern and northern borders, a move that may further inflame tensions between religious and secular Israelis.

The Supreme Court ruled in June that the defence ministry could no longer grant blanket exemptions to Jewish seminary students from the conscript military, an arrangement in place since around the time of Israel’s establishment in 1948 when the number of ultra-Orthodox, or Haredi, was tiny.

As Israel fights wars against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israel’s defense ministry said on Friday 7,000 members of the community would gradually receive notices, starting on Sunday.

A statement from the defense ministry said it would work with community leaders to ensure ultra-Orthodox soldiers could preserve their religious lifestyles while serving.

In July, the military called up 1,000 ultra-Orthodox men. The new policy shift has been opposed by the two religious parties in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, placing severe strains on the right-wing coalition.

Leaders of the rapidly growing ultra-Orthodox community say that forcing seminary students to serve alongside secular Israelis including women risks destroying their identity as religious Jews.

The government faces increasing pressure from Israeli reservists, of which many have served for the majority of the past year, to draft ultra-Orthodox members.

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported Sunday that some rabbis were urging those who received notices to refuse.