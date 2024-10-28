Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Israel signs deal to expand production of missile defence laser

This content was published on
1 minute

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s defence ministry said on Monday it had signed a 2 billion shekel ($536-million) deal with local contractors to expand production of a new laser-based missile defence system that could be operational in the next year.

The deal signed with state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Elbit Systems is for a high-power laser called Iron Beam that is designed to counter aerial threats, including rockets, mortar bombs, drones and cruise missiles.

It will supplement the Iron Dome system, which shoots down rockets and missiles fired at Israel, using radar-guided missiles to blow up short-range threats.

Eyal Zamir, the director general of Israel’s defence ministry, said the Iron Beam deal “heralds the beginning of a new era in warfare.”

Iron Beam is seen by experts as a much cheaper alternative for neutralising enemy rockets and drones than the interceptor missiles Israel currently uses.

($1 = 3.7290 shekels)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
21 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
297 Likes
183 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
50 Likes
73 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR