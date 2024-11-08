Israeli ‘aggression’ injures Syrian soldiers near Aleppo, state media says

CAIRO (Reuters) – Several Syrian soldiers were injured in an Israeli air “aggression” in the vicinity of the city of Al-Safira near Aleppo and Idlib, state media reported early on Saturday.

The air “aggression” targeted a number of sites in the countryside, outside Aleppo and Idlib, state media said, citing a military source.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since the Oct. 7 attack by armed group Hamas on Israeli territory.