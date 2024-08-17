Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Israeli airstrike kills at least two Palestinians in West Bank, health ministry says

This content was published on
1 minute

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) – An Israeli airstrike on a car in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin killed at least two Palestinians on Saturday, one an 18-year-old, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Israel’s military said it conducted an aerial strike on armed militants in the Jenin area, but had no further details.

Violence in the West Bank has escalated since the war in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas broke out last October, with more Israeli raids, Jewish settler violence and Palestinian street attacks.

In a move condemned by the United States, the United Kingdom and France, Israeli settlers killed at least one Palestinian on Thursday in an attack on a village near the West Bank city of Qalqilya.

The West Bank violence comes as a new round of talks in Doha aimed at ending 10 months of fighting in Gaza are due to resume next week.

The Gaza war and escalating West Bank violence threaten to spill into a wider regional conflict involving Iran and its proxies in the region, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

