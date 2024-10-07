Israeli army shuts access to areas around several towns in northwest Israel

1 minute

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s military declared areas around a number of towns in northwest Israel as closed to the public on Monday, after carrying out a security assessment.

It announced that the closed military zones along the border with Lebanon would now include the towns of Shlomi, Rosh Hanikra, Hanita, Arab al-Aramshe and Adamit.

Many parts of northern Israel have been evacuated due to heavy rocket and missile fire from Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.