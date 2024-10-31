Israeli attack wounds civilians in central Syria, state media says

DUBAI (Reuters) -A number of civilians were wounded and material damage was caused by an “Israeli aggression” on Qusayr in Homs province, in central Syria, Syrian state media reported on Thursday.

The Israeli military, which typically does not comment on specific reports of strikes in Syria, said in a statement it had hit “weapons storage facilities and command centers” used by militant group Hezbollah in the area of Al-Qusayr.

According to the Israeli military, in recent months, Israel has been carrying out strikes to reduce the transfer of weapons from Iran through Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon, which it said had spread to into the town of Al-Qusayr, near the Syrian-Lebanese border.

The attack targeted the industrial zone of Qusayr and some of the city’s residential neighbourhoods, according to state media.

(Reporting by Clauda Tanios and Jana Choukeir; Editing by Alex Richardson and Sharon Singleton)