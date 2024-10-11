Israeli forces fire at U.N. position in Lebanon, 22 killed in Beirut strike

By Timour Azhari and Ari Rabinovitch

BEIRUT/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli forces fired at a watchtower used by U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon on Friday, injuring two, a U.N. source said, the third day in a row peacekeepers have reported Israeli fire at their positions as Israel wages war on Hezbollah.

An Israeli strike late on Thursday in the heart of Beirut killed 22 people and injured more than 100, Lebanese authorities said. The target was a senior Hezbollah official – Wafiq Safa – who survived, according to three security sources.

In northern Israel, a Thai worker was killed when Hezbollah fired an anti-tank missile at a farming area, the national ambulance service said. The Israeli airforce killed a Hezbollah commander responsible for attacks with anti-tank missiles into the area of Ramot Naftali in northern Israel, the military said.

Hezbollah issued no immediate comment on that claim.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah erupted one year ago when the Iranian-backed group opened fire in support of Palestinian militant group Hamas at the start of the Gaza war.

It has intensified dramatically in recent weeks, with Israel bombing Beirut’s southern suburbs, the south and the Bekaa Valley, killing many of Hezbollah’s top leaders, and sending ground troops into areas of southern Lebanon.

The U.N. source said the UNIFIL peacekeeper tower which came under Israeli fire on Friday is located at the force’s main base in Naqoura. On Thursday, UNIFIL said another two peacekeepers were wounded when an Israeli tank fired at a watchtower at the same base, hitting it and causing them to fall.

The U.N. source said that Israeli forces on Friday also breached the perimeter of another UNIFIL position which they had fired at on Thursday.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on Friday’s reported incidents.

PEACEKEEPERS URGED TO MOVE NORTH

In New York on Thursday, Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon said Israel recommends UNIFIL relocate 5 km (3 miles) north “to avoid danger as fighting intensifies”.

Israel’s military said in a statement on Thursday that its troops operated in the Naqoura area, “next to a UNIFIL base.”

“Accordingly, the IDF instructed the U.N. forces in the area to remain in protected spaces, following which the forces opened fire in the area,” Israel’s statement said, adding it maintains routine communication with UNIFIL.

U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix told the Security Council on Thursday that the safety of more than 10,400 U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon is “increasingly in jeopardy” and operations have virtually halted since late September.

The White House said the U.S. was deeply concerned by reports that Israeli forces fired on U.N. positions and was pressing Israel for details.

Israel says its campaign in Lebanon aims to secure the return home for tens of thousands of people forced to leave northern Israel due to Hezbollah rocket fire over the last year.

Israel’s offensive has uprooted more than 1 million people in Lebanon in the last few weeks.

The Middle East remains on high alert for further escalation in the region, awaiting Israel’s response to an Iranian missile strike on Oct. 1.

U.S. vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said de-escalation was needed.

“We have got to reach a ceasefire,” Harris told reporters as she departed Las Vegas, while commenting on the situations in Gaza and Lebanon. “We’ve got to de-escalate.”

A ceasefire remains elusive in Gaza and Lebanon. Washington’s occasional condemnation of Israel over civilian deaths has mostly been verbal with no substantive change in policy.

