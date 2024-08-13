Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank raids, Palestinian medics say

This content was published on
1 minute

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli forces killed an 18-year-old Palestinian man in dawn raids on Tuesday in the West Bank cities of Ramallah and Al-Bireh, hospital sources said, as violence in the Israeli occupied territory simmers.

The Israeli military was not immediately able to confirm the information from the medics at the Ramallah-based Palestinian Medical Complex.

Violence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem was already on the rise before the war in Gaza erupted, but it has since escalated, with stepped-up Israeli military raids, settler violence and Palestinian street attacks.

Israeli forces have killed at least 620 Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the start of the Gaza war, according to Palestinian Health Ministry figures.

