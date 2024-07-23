Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Israeli forces kill seven Palestinians including two militants in West Bank raids

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

TULKARM, West Bank (Reuters) – Seven Palestinians, including two militant commanders and a woman, were killed on Tuesday during Israeli raids targeting gunmen in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli officials said.

One Israeli raid took place in the city of Tulkarm, where fighting between Palestinian militants and Israeli soldiers erupted in the streets.

Two militants, one from the Islamist group Hamas and one a member of the rival Fatah faction, were killed, according to Palestinian sources, as well as a woman, according to the Palestinian health ministry. The identity of two other fatalities was not immediately clear.

An Israeli military spokesperson said an airstrike had hit armed militants operating in the area and that exchanges of fire were ongoing.

The Palestinian health ministry said two Palestinians were killed in a separate raid near the city of Hebron. It did not give their identities.

Violence in the West Bank had been on the rise even before Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel that sparked the war in Gaza. Since then, over 500 Palestinians, including militants, have been killed in clashes in the West Bank.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem – areas the Palestinians want for a state – in the 1967 Middle East war and has since built settlements in the West Bank and steadily expanded them.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
47 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR