Israeli military confirms bodies of six hostages recovered in Gaza

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The bodies of six hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7 have been recovered from a tunnel in the Rafah area of the Gaza Strip, the military said on Sunday.

The bodies of Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Ori Danino were brought to Israel, it said in a statement.