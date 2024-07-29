Israeli military probes suspected abuse of Palestinian detainee, draws protests

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s military said on Monday it had opened an investigation into suspected abuse of a Palestinian held at a detention camp for prisoners captured during the Gaza war, drawing an outcry from right-wing protesters and politicians.

The military said its Advocate General had ordered the inquiry “following suspected substantial abuse of a detainee”. It provided no further details.

Army Radio said military police had showed up as part of their investigation at the Sde Teiman detention site to question about 10 reserve soldiers suspected of abusing a prisoner captured from an elite unit of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Rights groups including the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) have alleged serious abuse of detainees at the camp, a former military base in the Negev desert, which Israel has announced will be phased out. The military had previously announced it was investigating allegations of abuse.

As the military police arrived at the camp, a number of civilian protesters, including far-right members of parliament, gathered outside, denouncing the investigation of soldiers they said were doing their duty. Some forced their way onto the base.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the break-in and called for calm. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said: “Even in difficult times, the law applies to everyone – nobody may trespass into IDF bases.”

Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, the military chief of staff, defended the investigation, which he said upheld the honour of Israel’s military (IDF).

PROTECTING ‘IDF VALUES’

“We are in the midst of a war, and actions of this type endanger the security of the state,” Halevi said in a statement regarding the attempted break-in. “It is precisely these investigations that protect our soldiers in Israel and the world and preserve IDF values.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a prominent leader of the nationalist-religious bloc in Netanyahu’s government and frequent critic of the army command, posted a filmed message on social media platform X saying the soldiers should be treated like heroes, not criminals.

Israeli television channels carried footage of some protesters forcing open a gate and pushing their way into the base. A cabinet minister from an ultranationalist party could be seen walking among them.

Centrist opposition party Yesh Atid called for the dismissal of the deputy speaker of parliament, who they say took part in the protest and cheered on the demonstrators.

Widespread reports of mistreatment of detainees in Israeli prisons have added to international pressure on Israel over its conduct of the Gaza war, now approaching the start of its 11th month. In May, the U.S. State Department said it was looking into allegations of Israeli abuse of Palestinian detainees.