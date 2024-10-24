Israeli military says five soldiers were killed during combat in southern Lebanon

1 minute

CAIRO (Reuters) – The Israeli military said on Thursday that five soldiers were killed and seven were wounded in southern Lebanon, where troops have been battling Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah erupted one year ago when the Lebanese armed group began launching rockets at northern Israel in support of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, at the start of the Gaza war.

It has intensified in recent weeks, with Israel bombing southern Lebanon, Beirut’s southern suburbs and the Bekaa Valley, killing many of Hezbollah’s top leaders, and sending ground troops across the border. Hezbollah for its part has fired rockets deeper into Israel.