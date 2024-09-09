Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Israeli military says it detained UN convoy in northern Gaza

This content was published on
1 minute

UNITED NATIONS/ JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Israeli military said on Monday it has detained a convoy of United Nations vehicles in the northern Gaza Strip because it has intelligence indicating that a number of “Palestinian suspects” are in the convoy and it wants to question them.

“We emphasize that this is not a convoy carrying polio vaccines, but a convoy whose purpose is to exchange U.N. personnel. The incident is not yet over,” an Israeli military spokesperson said.

U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said it was aware “of an ongoing incident involving U.N. personnel and vehicles” and was working to establish the facts. He said the top U.N priority “is the safety and security of our colleagues.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
20 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
45 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR