Israeli military says it has killed around 250 Hezbollah fighters in ground operation

This content was published on
1 minute

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Israeli military estimates it has killed around 250 Hezbollah fighters, including a number of battalion and company commanders, since the start of its ground operation in Lebanon earlier this week, a military spokesperson said on Friday.

Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said the military was still assessing the damage caused by airstrikes in southern Beirut on Thursday night, which he said targeted Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters.

Hezbollah has not publicly provided any death toll.

