Israeli military says killed local Hamas commander in West Bank

This content was published on
1 minute

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli border police killed a senior commander of the Islamist movement Hamas in the West Bank on Friday, the military said.

It said Wassem Hazem, identified as the commander of Hamas in the volatile city of Jenin, was killed in a car it said contained weapons, ammunition and large quantities of cash. Two other Hamas gunmen were killed by a drone while trying to escape from the vehicle, it said.

