Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Israeli military says warning sirens sound in northern Israel

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Warning sirens sounded in northern Israel, the Israeli military said on Thursday, amid heightened alert over the possibility of retaliatory strikes from Hezbollah following the assassination of a senior commander this week.

Israeli media reported interceptions from Iron Dome air defences over the Western Galilee but it was not immediately clear whether the strikes represented an escalation from the near daily exchange of fire that has been going on for months.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR