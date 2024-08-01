Israeli military says warning sirens sound in northern Israel

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Warning sirens sounded in northern Israel, the Israeli military said on Thursday, amid heightened alert over the possibility of retaliatory strikes from Hezbollah following the assassination of a senior commander this week.

Israeli media reported interceptions from Iron Dome air defences over the Western Galilee but it was not immediately clear whether the strikes represented an escalation from the near daily exchange of fire that has been going on for months.