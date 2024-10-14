Israeli mining magnate held in Greece on Romanian arrest warrant

ATHENS (Reuters) – Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz has been detained in Athens on an arrest warrant issued by Romania, police and legal sources said on Monday.

The 68-year old was detained on Sunday, hours after arriving on a private aircraft at Athens International Airport, police sources said.

The European arrest warrant was issued against him on behalf of Romania on accusations related to participation in a criminal organisation, a police official said on condition of anonymity.

Steinmetz was expected to appear before a prosecutor on Monday.