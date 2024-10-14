Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Israeli mining magnate Steinmetz awaits Greek court ruling on arrest warrant

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

ATHENS (Reuters) -Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz has been freed from custody in Greece but banned from travelling outside the country as he awaits a court ruling on a Romanian-issued arrest warrant, police and legal sources said Monday.

Steinmetz was detained by Greek police on Sunday evening, hours after arriving on a private aircraft at Athens International Airport, police sources said.

A European arrest warrant has been issued against him on behalf of Romania on accusations related to participation in a criminal organisation, a police official said on condition of anonymity.

On Monday, the 68-year-old appeared before a prosecutor who decided that he should be freed on bail, with restrictions including a travel ban, as he awaits a judicial panel’s decision on his arrest and extradition.

In 2022, a Greek court which examined his case based on another Romanian-issued arrest warrant against him, had ruled against his extradition. Romania later issued a new request.

“It is unprecedented for the rule of law in Greece, or any other respected country, for such an administrative act to overturn a decision of the Greek judiciary, which had definitively and irrevocably ruled against his extradition to Romania, recognizing his right to travel freely,” Steinmetz’s lawyer Stavros Togias said in a statement.

Steinmetz’ defence lawyers have dismissed Romanian authorities’ accusations as “unfounded” and have called the extradition requests by Romania “abusive”.

In November 2023, Cyprus’ Court of Appeal ruled against Steinmetz’ extradition to Romania, overturning a lower court ruling. A court in Italy has also rejected a similar extradition requests by Romania against Steinmetz.

(Reporting by Yannis Souliotis; Writing by Renee MaltezouEditing by Bernadette Baum and Christina Fincher)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
74 Likes
57 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
11 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR