Israeli shelling in Gaza kills 12 Palestinians, Wafa says

reuters_tickers

1 minute

CAIRO (Reuters) -At least 12 Palestinians, including two children and a woman, were killed early on Saturday morning by Israeli attacks east of Gaza’s Khan Younis and in the Al-Nuseirat camp area, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

At least 15 others were injured in the attacks, Wafa added.

(Reporting by Adam Makary; Editing by Sandra Maler and Kim Coghill)