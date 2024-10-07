Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian boy in West Bank confrontations, health ministry says

QALANDIA, West Bank (Reuters) – A 12-year-old Palestinian boy was killed in confrontations between youths and Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli military said it was checking the report.

Video from the area of Qalandia showed youths blocking a road with burning tyres, with Israeli army vehicles and ambulances at the scene.

Monday marked the first anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack against Israel, which triggered the war in the Gaza Strip and set off the worst bloodletting in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Violence has surged across the West Bank since last October. Hundreds of Palestinians – including armed fighters, stone-throwing youths and civilian bystanders – have been killed in clashes with Israeli security forces.

Dozens of Israelis have been killed in Palestinian street attacks over the past year.

Israel said it was on high alert for attacks on Monday. Movement in the West Bank was further restricted as many checkpoints shut down, residents said and some Palestinians with entry permits received notices on their mobile phones saying they will not be allowed into Israel.

