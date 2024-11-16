Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Israeli strike kills 10 at Gaza school sheltering displaced families, medics say

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – An Israeli strike killed 10 Palestinians and wounded at least 20 others on Saturday at a school in Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp currently sheltering displaced families, medics said on Saturday.

The U.N.-run Abu Assi school, where rescue operations are ongoing, may still have people trapped under the rubble, health officials said. There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

The Israeli military reported later on Saturday that two rockets fired at Israel from the northern Gaza Strip were intercepted.

The launches show the ability of Palestinian militant groups to fire rockets into Israel despite more than 13 months of an aerial and ground offensive that turned vast land in the enclave into wasteland and displaced most of the 2.3 million population.

Palestinian health officials said at least 30 people have been killed by Israeli military strikes across the enclave on Saturday.

The Gaza health ministry said 43,799 people have been confirmed dead since Oct. 7, 2023. Hamas militants killed around 1,200 Israelis that day, and still hold dozens of some 250 hostages they took back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
325 Likes
206 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR