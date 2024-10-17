Israeli strike targets Syria’s Latakia, fires break out, state media reports

1 minute

CAIRO (Reuters) – An Israeli strike targeting Syria’s Mediterranean port city of Latakia early on Thursday resulted in fires breaking out there, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

‮ ‬Firefighters are working on extinguishing the fires, SANA added.

Syrian state television reported the country’s air defences had confronted Israeli targets over Latakia.

‮ ‬Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years, but has ramped up such raids since last year’s Oct. 7 attack by armed group Hamas on Israeli territory.