It's official: Zurich is the rave capital of the world

This content was published on August 12, 2001 2:02 PM Aug 12, 2001 - 14:02

One million people turned out to party on the streets of Zurich (Keystone)

More than one million ravers attended the Street Parade in Zurich on Saturday, dancing and partying through the streets in a colourful, musical extravaganza. The Zurich event now replaces Berlin's Love Parade as the world's biggest techno party.

Under the motto of "love, freedom and tolerance", fans of techno and house music, as well as dancers, party-goers and exhibitionists danced in the streets and on "Love Mobile" floats as the five-hour parade moved slowly along the streets and shore of Lake Zurich.



A mainly cloudless sky and temperatures of about 22 degree Celsius attracted ravers of all age groups from all over Europe. A 73-year-old man, who had attended all previous street parades, said: "This is a day for people who like getting in touch with each other."



"Organiser Michel Loris-Melikoff was also very pleased with the event. "This was the best Street Parade ever," he said. A total of 32 multicoloured floats, crammed with exotically dressed - and in some cases lightly clad - revellers took part in the four-kilometre-long parade.



The organisers had a SFr1.2 million budget, mainly from sponsors. Much of the money goes towards the massive clean-up operation after the festival



Despite the big attendance only minor incidents were reported. About 30 people had to be treated for excessive alcohol consumption and 220 had minor cuts and bruises.



Police say last year's event was also trouble-free, but 16 people were arrested for selling drugs.



A similar street parade was held in Geneva last weekend with nearly half a million people in attendance.



swissinfo with agencies

