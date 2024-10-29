Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
ITA Airways to restore flights between Libya and Italy, Meloni says

ROME (Reuters) – ITA Airways will restore flights between Italy and Libya as of next year, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday.

“I am proud to announce today that ITA Airways will return to connect our two countries as of January 2025,” Meloni told an Italy-Libya business forum in Tripoli.

Germany’s Lufthansa in July won European Union antitrust approval to buy 41% of state-owned ITA, which replaced the loss-making flagship airline Alitalia in 2021.

