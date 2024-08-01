Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Italian opposition claims support for regional reform referendum

2 minutes

By Marta Di Donfrancesco

(Reuters) – Elly Schlein, the leader of Italy’s main opposition party, said on Thursday that the required 500,000 signatures in 10 days had been collected to push for a referendum on government plans to grant regions more powers.

“The country is convinced that the law is wrong and dangerous and our battle will continue with all the people who have already mobilised and will continue to do so in our festivals, streets and squares,” Schlein, the leader of the Democratic Party (PD), wrote on Instagram.

Before a referendum to repeal the reform can be put to voters, the Supreme Court has to check the legitimacy of the proposal, also ensuring that the necessary number of signatures has actually been reached. Then the Constitutional Court must rule on its admissibility.

If it is cleared by the Court, a popular referendum can be held, which will be valid if at least 50 per cent of those eligible to vote go to the polls.

The reform was approved during a stormy all-night sitting in parliament in June. Critics say the overhaul will worsen the historic divide between the country’s wealthy north and poorer south.

Championed by the League party in government, the new law would enable regions to claim broader powers on key public services such as health and education, and to have a bigger say on how taxes are spent.

In Italy, the referendum is usually a test for governments, and if this one passes, it could create some problems for the majority led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni since Oct. 22, which is currently very solid.

