Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Italian reporters to return after Russian anger at Kursk report

This content was published on
2 minutes

ROME (Reuters) – Two Italian journalists who angered Moscow with a TV report from Ukrainian-held parts of Russia’s Kursk region will return to Italy, state broadcaster RAI said on Saturday.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry summoned Italy’s ambassador on Friday over what it called “illegal border crossing” by a RAI crew.

“The company decided to make journalist Stefania Battistini and cameraman Simone Traini return temporarily to Italy, solely to ensure personal safety and security,” RAI said.

Baza, a Telegram channel close to Russian law enforcement, had said the interior ministry was planning to open a criminal cases against the two journalists.

A four-person RAI crew, working under Ukrainian military escort, produced the first foreign media report from the war-damaged Russian town of Sudzha, taken last week during Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk.

The two reporters are scheduled to fly back to the northern Italian city of Milan on Sunday.

Neither Battistini, who appeared live from Kyiv on Saturday’s edition of the TG1 news programme, nor Traini were available for comment.

Italy’s foreign ministry said its ambassador Cecilia Piccioni had explained to the Russian authorities that RAI and its news teams acted independently and autonomously.

“Journalism is not a crime. The Moscow authorities’ possibility of putting Stefania Battistini and Simone Traini on trial is unacceptable. Reporting is not done with prior authorizations,” RAI union Usigrai and Italy’s national press union FNSI said in a joint statement.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
57 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
27 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR