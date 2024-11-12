Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Italian Sea Group says it is not liable in Mike Lynch yacht sinking

This content was published on
1 minute

ROME (Reuters) – Italian Sea Group is not liable in relation to the fatal sinking of Mike Lynch’s superyacht, which killed the British tech billionaire and six others, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The Bayesian was built in 2008 by Perini Navi, an Italian luxury yacht maker that is now owned by the Milan-listed Italian Sea Group. The yacht sank in August after it was hit by a violent storm off the coast of Sicily.

Italian Sea Group CEO Giovanni Costantino said in an analyst presentation that the 2021 acquisition of Perini Navi assets in a bankruptcy auction came “without any responsibility for the activities carried out by the previous management”.

An Italian prosecutor has opened a manslaughter investigation into a sinking that has puzzled industry experts.

