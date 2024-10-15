Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Italian tax police raid Digital Value and Olidata offices

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Italian tax police raided the offices of Digital Value and Olidata as part of a preliminary investigation into alleged public procurement offences, the Rome Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Olidata Chairman Cristiano Rufini said that his company, a technology consultant, had acted correctly and was ready to cooperate with the investigation.

“We trust in the work of the competent authorities and are confident that the transparency of our actions will be clarified,” Rufini said in a statement.

Digital Value was not immediately available for comment.

The Guardia di Finanza are probing alleged corruption in the procurement of IT and communication services tendered by SOGEI, an IT company fully owned by Italy’s Finance Ministry, as well as by the Interior and Defence ministries, according to the statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Shares in both companies were halted from trading after IT service provider Digital Value’s stock fell by 10.5% and Olidata’s stock dropped by as much as 11.4%.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
8 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
74 Likes
59 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
215 Likes
154 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR