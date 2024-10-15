Italian tax police raid Digital Value and Olidata offices

(Reuters) – Italian tax police raided the offices of Digital Value and Olidata as part of a preliminary investigation into alleged public procurement offences, the Rome Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Olidata Chairman Cristiano Rufini said that his company, a technology consultant, had acted correctly and was ready to cooperate with the investigation.

“We trust in the work of the competent authorities and are confident that the transparency of our actions will be clarified,” Rufini said in a statement.

Digital Value was not immediately available for comment.

The Guardia di Finanza are probing alleged corruption in the procurement of IT and communication services tendered by SOGEI, an IT company fully owned by Italy’s Finance Ministry, as well as by the Interior and Defence ministries, according to the statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Shares in both companies were halted from trading after IT service provider Digital Value’s stock fell by 10.5% and Olidata’s stock dropped by as much as 11.4%.