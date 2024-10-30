Italian unions to hold general strike on Nov. 29 against govt budget plans

reuters_tickers

1 minute

ROME (Reuters) – Italian trade unions CGIL and UIL will hold an eight-hour general strike on Nov. 29 to protest against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni government’s budget plans, their leaders said on Wednesday.

The government announced this month budget plans for 2025 worth about 30 billion euros ($32.51 billion), including cuts to income tax and social contributions for middle- and low-income earners, partly funded by temporarily higher taxes on banks.

However CGIL, Italy’s largest trade union, said last week the budget also cuts spending on social security, public services and investments, while UIL said it should also include measures to improve workers’ safety.

($1 = 0.9229 euros)