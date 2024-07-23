Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Italy’s Catania airport closed by Etna volcanic ash

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

ROME (Reuters) – Flights serving the eastern Sicilian city of Catania were halted on Tuesday after an eruption from nearby Mount Etna, the airport operator said, bringing fresh travel woe during the peak summer tourist season.

Etna, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, has seen intense activity in recent days, spewing hot ash and lava.

The airport of Catania had already been closed earlier this month due to ash in the sky. It acts as a hub for the east of Sicily and attracts more arrivals than the capital Palermo.

The statement said that authorities had decided on “the suspension of all incoming and outgoing flights.”

“The suspension will result in cancellations and/or rerouting to other airports,” it added, saying normal operations would resume once the ash fallout had ended.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
47 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR