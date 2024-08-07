Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Italy’s economy minister rules out additional bank taxes

ROME (Reuters) – Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said the government had no plans to impose additional taxes on bank profits, in an effort to quash press speculation about new levies on banks and other companies.

Answering a question at a press conference on Wednesday, Giorgetti said he had been wondering what the source of such speculation was.

“Banks, like other profitable entities, will be called upon to contribute to public finances just like all residents,” he said.

“There won’t be any tax on ‘extra’ bank profits. But [ordinary] taxes on bank profits? Yes,” he added.

