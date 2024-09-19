Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region hit by new floods as storm moves west

ROME (Reuters) -A storm system that has wreaked havoc across central Europe brought devastating floods to the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna on Thursday for the second year in a row, forcing people to leave their homes and schools to close.

A low-pressure system named “Boris” caused the worst flooding in more than two decades from Romania to Poland over the past week, killing at least 24 people before moving west.

“I have to say that it rained non-stop for more than 48 hours, non-stop. Boris has clearly decided to pick on our region,” the acting president of Emilia-Romagna Irene Priolo told RAI public radio.

She said about 1,000 people had been evacuated overnight from their homes, but noted this was far lower than the 45,000 who had been forced to leave by the previous floods, which affected a larger area.

In May 2023, two rounds of torrential rain and mudslides killed 17 people and caused 8.5 billion euros ($9.5 billion) worth of damage in Emilia-Romagna, according to regional authorities.

On Thursday, schools were closed and rail services suspended in several provinces. In the town of Lugo, near Ravenna, authorities ordered the evacuation of all ground floor residences, after the local Senio river broke its banks.

“We are in a full emergency … the event is very similar to what we had last May,” the Mayor of Ravenna, Michele De Pascale, told Radio 24 broadcaster, adding however that this year’s floods were more concentrated geographically.

Priolo said the 250 millimetres (9.8 inches) of water that fell in some areas was “comparable if not in some cases superior” to the rains from last year, but noted that only three rivers had overflowed, compared to 23 previously.

The national fire department said it carried out more than 500 rescue operations in Emilia-Romagna, including with the use of helicopters. Floods and mudslides were also affecting the neighbouring regions of Tuscany and Marche.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Crispian Balmer and Sharon Singleton)