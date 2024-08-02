Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Italy’s ITA Airways suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv until Aug. 6

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s ITA Airways is suspending flights to and from Tel Aviv “due to the geopolitical developments in the Middle East and to ensure the safety of its passengers and crews”, the airline said in a statement on its website.

Flights have been suspended until Aug. 6, it added.

A number of airlines have cancelled or suspended flights as Lebanon braces for retaliation from Israel since a strike on Saturday in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 children and teenagers. Hezbollah has denied blame.

