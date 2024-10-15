Italy’s Meloni calls plan to send migrants to Albania courageous, unprecedented

By Angelo Amante

ROME (Reuters) – Italy is setting an example for the rest of Europe by sending migrants to third countries to process their asylum requests, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday, dismissing concerns their human rights were being violated.

A first group of 16 migrants is headed to Albania aboard an Italian navy ship, as Meloni’s controversial plan to use a centre outside of the European Union’s borders to consider their eligibility to enter Italy comes into force after several months delay.

“It is a new, courageous, unprecedented path, but one that perfectly reflects the European spirit and has all the makings of a path to be taken with other non-EU nations as well,” Meloni told the upper house Senate.

Italy has said only “non-vulnerable” men coming from countries classified as safe would be sent to Albania.

The first group of migrants, comprising 10 Bangladeshis and six Egyptians, was picked up at sea on Sunday aboard boats that had set sail from Libya. They are due to arrive in Albania on Wednesday.

Because they come from countries that have been deemed safe by Rome, their chances of receiving asylum are extremely slight and Italy has said all those who fail to make the grade will be repatriated.

Well over one million migrants have reached Italy by boat over the past 12 years. The vast majority quickly abscond from reception centres dotted around the country and either seek work in Italy, or, more normally, head to wealthier northern Europe.

The centres will be operated under Italian law, with Italian security and staff, and judges hearing cases via video link from Rome. Meloni’s government hopes the threat of detention in secure facilities in Albania will serve as a deterrent for would-be migrants.

However, human rights groups say the initiative is aimed at protecting borders not lives.

“The Italy-Albania plan is a way to circumvent responsibilities on asylum. It’s yet another attempt to militarize borders,” said Giorgia Linardi, a spokeswoman for the Sea-Watch charity that carries out rescues in the Mediterranean — one of the most dangerous migrant crossings the world.

Under the terms of the five-year Albania accord, up to 36,000 migrants can be dispatched to the Balkan nation each year.

Italy has always struggled to persuade countries to take back all their migrant nationals and there is no indication that the Albania plan will facilitate swift repatriations, as some countries have limits on the number of nationals they accept back.